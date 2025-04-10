Open Menu

Mohammed Al Sharqi, Reviews Progress Of ‘Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs’ Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed Al Sharqi, reviews progress of ‘Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs’ programme

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the importance of empowering youth with modern technological tools and keeping pace with the demands of knowledge advancement.

He noted that doing so strengthens the foundations of sustainable development and enhances all key sectors.

This came during Sheikh Mohammed's visit to review the progress of the 'Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs’ programme, held under his patronage at the Zayed Educational Complex in Fujairah.

The initiative is organised by the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU).

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the Fujairah Government’s commitment—guided by the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah—to supporting initiatives that spread knowledge in science, innovation, technology, and creativity. These efforts aim to prepare new generations capable of keeping up with the times, contributing to the nation's progress, and serving the country.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad toured classrooms at the complex, interacted with students and instructors, and was briefed on the ongoing activities.

He praised the programme’s objectives, which focus on enhancing students’ skills and knowledge in programming, artificial intelligence, and technology through both theoretical and practical lessons, supported by experts in the field.

Dr. Mansour Al-Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), expressed his gratitude for the Crown Prince’s patronage and presence, saying, "We deeply appreciate His Highness’ support, which not only backed the programme but also delivered a powerful message of inspiration and motivation to participants—encouraging them to continue learning and acquiring the skills needed to build a bright future."

He added that the partnership between the university and the Crown Prince's Office serves as a model for national collaboration between academic institutions and leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.

