Mohammed Al Sharqi, Reviews Progress Of ‘Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs’ Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the importance of empowering youth with modern technological tools and keeping pace with the demands of knowledge advancement.
He noted that doing so strengthens the foundations of sustainable development and enhances all key sectors.
This came during Sheikh Mohammed's visit to review the progress of the 'Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs’ programme, held under his patronage at the Zayed Educational Complex in Fujairah.
The initiative is organised by the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU).
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the Fujairah Government’s commitment—guided by the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah—to supporting initiatives that spread knowledge in science, innovation, technology, and creativity. These efforts aim to prepare new generations capable of keeping up with the times, contributing to the nation's progress, and serving the country.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad toured classrooms at the complex, interacted with students and instructors, and was briefed on the ongoing activities.
He praised the programme’s objectives, which focus on enhancing students’ skills and knowledge in programming, artificial intelligence, and technology through both theoretical and practical lessons, supported by experts in the field.
Dr. Mansour Al-Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), expressed his gratitude for the Crown Prince’s patronage and presence, saying, "We deeply appreciate His Highness’ support, which not only backed the programme but also delivered a powerful message of inspiration and motivation to participants—encouraging them to continue learning and acquiring the skills needed to build a bright future."
He added that the partnership between the university and the Crown Prince's Office serves as a model for national collaboration between academic institutions and leadership.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 1523 minutes ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations3 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO4 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..4 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel5 hours ago