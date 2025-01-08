Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 Years Of Achievements, Human Empowerment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The eighth of January 2025 marks the 18th anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi's appointment as Crown Prince of Fujairah. H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued a Decree to this effect on 8th January 2007.
Since assuming the role of Crown Prince, Fujairah has witnessed numerous achievements under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as the emirate continues its journey of comprehensive development across all sectors.
The Crown Prince of Fujairah has provided significant support and patronage to initiatives and projects that enhance community awareness and empower individuals at all levels. This is evident in his keen interest in establishing, launching, and supporting numerous initiatives that serve humanitarian and awareness-raising aspects for individuals, providing them with the tools of knowledge and empowerment to enhance their participation and effective contribution to nation-building and the development of the community and its vital sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad has focused on developing key sectors of comprehensive and sustainable development, such as sponsoring local and international sporting competitions in various games, alongside traditional sports and equestrian sports.
In addition, he has provided significant support to cultural projects aimed at promoting knowledge and developing cultural work in the emirate, transforming them into global projects with local origins.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad has also focused on monitoring the emirate's economic system and supporting quality projects that attract investment opportunities from around the world in various development sectors, primarily the mining and mineral resources sector, and the oil and gas sector, to enhance Fujairah's position and its pivotal role as an economic convergence point and an important strategic centre between East and West.
The achievements of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, continue at all levels, with a vision guided by the wisdom of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, towards a future that thrives on ambition and giving, making Fujairah a land of opportunity creation, human empowerment, and dream fulfilment.
