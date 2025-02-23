Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) AL AIN, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Taking place across the emirate until 27 February 2025, the race route highlights Abu Dhabi’s natural landscapes and supports the local passion for motorsport.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan praised organisers for their efforts in showcasing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a global destination for major sporting events.

He also visited the camp of teams participating in the race and commended participants for their skill and courage in competing in one of the world’s most demanding rallies, a race that will see them traverse a challenging desert race route over seven days of competition.

