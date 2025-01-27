Mohammed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Attends 'By The Star' Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the inaugural 'By the Star' forum, which took place at Al-Jahili Fort in Al Ain.
Organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, the event coincided with Isra and Miraj, and highlighted the religious and cultural aspects of the occasion, reflecting its divine meanings and noble values.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan praised the participants of the By the Star forum, which featured officials and specialists in astronomy and space sciences, and Islamic studies, and presented their reflections on the scientific aspects of stars in the Holy Qur’an.
Sheikh Mohammed also commended the forum for its various informative segments, which highlighted poignant topics, including the UAE’s efforts in the field of astronomy and space sciences.
