Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ain Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded winners of the Hafeet sports Challenge in Al Ain Region, a major sporting event that combined various games, and featured individual players and teams participating in more than 20 tournaments.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised organisers and the performance levels of players and teams and reaffirmed the leadership's keenness to promote sport among community members, and to developing the next generation of champions in the UAE.
