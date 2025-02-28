Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has inaugurated the Family Development Foundation’s Barakat Al Dar Club in Remah, Al Ain Region.

In line with the ‘’Year of Community'' aspirations, the club serves senior citizens and residents, offering a supportive environment to ensure their continued participation in society.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the leadership’s commitment to enhancing quality of life for senior citizens, supporting initiatives that provide a safe and healthy environment for them to flourish.

He also commended the Family Development Foundation’s efforts to develop and implement innovative programmes, strategies, plans and projects to support families and provide suitable spaces for senior members of the community.