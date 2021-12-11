UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Humaid Al Qasimi Inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, on Thursday, inaugurated the 10th Dawahi Festival in Al Qarayen 5 Park in Sharjah, which will last three weeks, with 37 supporting and sponsoring organisations participating.

Several dignitaries, senior officials, heads and directors of government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with several personalities, guests and residents of the neighbourhoods, attended the opening.

The ceremony began with a programme presented from the suburbs theatre, one of the most distinguished activities added to the programme of the suburbs festival this year.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Head of the District and Villages Affairs Department, thanked all the participating departments, including Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Cooperative Society and Sharjah Media City (Shams), And Fast Contracting and Building Company, Al Marwan General Contracting Company and other parties.

He noted that the festival’s surprise this year is the raffle that awards ten cars to winners, and other prizes and gifts.

After that, Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by the attendees, toured the corners of the festival, which included the corner of the government agencies and the square of the municipalities of the Eastern, Central and Hamriyah regions, the games corner, the stalls of productive families and mobile vehicles.

