Mohammed Bin Rashid Accepts Credentials Of Several Non-resident Ambassadors Of Friendly Countries

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid accepts credentials of several non-resident ambassadors of friendly countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today accepted the credentials of several new non-resident ambassadors of friendly countries to the UAE.

In the presence of the Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid remotely accepted the credentials of Seonai Ngfungse, Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic residing in Kuwait; Mamadou Sanou, Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau residing in Riyadh; Javali Musa, Ambassador of Malawi residing in Kuwait; Tomislav Bosnjak, Ambassador of Croatia residing in Cairo; Pomfranc Sofonia, Ambassador of Lesotho residing in Kuwait; Celestin John Paul Acolafua Mughal, Ambassador of Congo residing in Cairo, and Shawkat Ali Sudhan, Ambassador of Mauritius residing in Cairo.

The new ambassadors conveyed, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the greetings of the leaders of their countries while wishing them good health and well-being, as well as ongoing progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE. They also expressed their hopes at developing their countries ’relations with the UAE and enhancing their overall cooperation, to benefit all their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors, stating, "The doors of all national officials and authorities are open to them to consult and search for everything that will help improve the economic, cultural and social relations between our peoples and countries, as well as achieve our common interests."

In his address to the ambassadors through video conferencing, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his confidence that the future will witness peace and promote human relations between peoples, adding that the world will not be the same as before after the coronavirus pandemic. He also wished the ambassadors success in their duties and serving the interests of their countries and peoples while considering the interests of the UAE and its people.

