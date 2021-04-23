Mohammed bin Rashid addresses Leaders Summit on Climate

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to transform the challenges of climate change into future opportunities for the next generation, as well as work closely with the United States, the global community and the private sector to make a step-change in the global response to climate change.

Addressing US President Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Although the UAE is one of the largest oil exporting countries in the world, we made a strategic decision 15 years ago to invest in renewable energy and low-carbon technology."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted the UAE’s progress in the energy sector: "Today, we operate two of the largest solar plants in the world and we will soon break ground on a third that is even larger. The UAE is home to the International Renewable Energy Agency, and we also invested in successful renewable projects in 70 countries around the world by providing concessional capital that makes sound economic sense. We believe that renewable energy is the answer to building a better future for humanity."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added: "In addition, the UAE was the first country in the middle East to pioneer carbon capture and storage technology, and our oil sector is the lowest carbon emitter in the world.

"

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed announced that the UAE will partner with other critical climate champions to launch Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM-C) a new initiative to support agricultural research and development, and innovation for food systems over the next five years.

"Climate change is not a temporary concern, but a global challenge that is here to stay. We must unite our efforts to safeguard the planet for future generations or risk paying heavier costs in the future," His Highness stated.

Noting the UAE’s commitment to concerted climate action His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid concluded: "Today, we are ahead of a new opportunity with the leadership of President Biden, and we look forward to working together to unlock the major opportunities born from the pressing challenge of climate change."

The Leaders Summit sets a milestone on the road to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow and is designed to increase the chances for meaningful outcomes on global climate action at COP26.