Mohammed bin Rashid aerospace hub in Dubai south breaks ground on hangar facility for helicopters

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) has announced the start of construction of the second phase of Dubai Helipark, its Helicopter Centre, in partnership with Air Chateau International.

Air Chateau International was certified by the General Civil Aviation Authority to commence helicopter operations at the Dubai Helipark in 2022, providing a window for the multitude of private helicopter owners, individuals and corporates to consider leasing a parking spot within the premises and guarantee easy access to other heliports.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH; Dr Samir Mohammed, Chairman and Founder of Air Chateau International; Shilton Tony Irudayaraj, Co-Founder and CEO of Air Chateau; and other senior executives.

Dubai Helipark, spanning over 42,800 square metres, is adjacent to the private jets terminal, and the new phase will incorporate a landside helicopter hangar, which will be a commercially owned and operated landside hangar. It will feature an extension of the existing apron to accommodate 12 helicopter parkings and cater to world-class helicopter MRO services.

The state-of-the-art helicopter centre is the largest of its kind, currently accommodating eight helicopters to facilitate transport between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE; it will also feature a VIP lounge to meet and greet and brief potential ultra-high-net-worth individuals arriving at the VIP Terminal. In addition to offering the best amenities for UHNWIs arriving by their private jets, Air Chateau International will also provide MRO services and a showroom for the latest helicopters showcased by world-leading manufacturers.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are thrilled to announce the commencement of construction on the new phase of Dubai Helipark. This remarkable development is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services that cater to the needs of helicopter owners. At MBRAH, we are deeply committed to aligning ourselves with the government’s vision of solidifying Dubai’s position on the world aviation map, and we are proud to play our part in contributing to Dubai’s economy through our innovative offerings and tailored solutions. We are dedicated to providing exceptional services that exceed our clients’ expectations and contribute to the continued growth of Dubai’s aviation industry.”

Dr Samir Mohammed, Chairman and Founder of Air Chateau International, said: “Since the successful launch of the first phase of Dubai Helipark, we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from private helicopter owners and key stakeholders. As a result, we are expecting a remarkable increase in the number of operations in the coming quarters. At Air Chateau International, we take pride in utilising our expertise in the aviation industry to ensure that the helicopter centre is operational and provides a first-class experience that caters to the needs of our discerning customers.”