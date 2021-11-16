UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub Inaugurates Dubai Helipark

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub inaugurates Dubai Helipark

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, in partnership with Air Chateau International, the UAE’s leading private heliport operator, today inaugurated its new helicopter centre, the Dubai Helipark, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The new centre, spread across a land in excess of 42,800 square metres, is located adjacent to the VIP Terminal at Dubai South, and will be delivered in two phases, with the first phase now operational and the second phase due to be completed by 2023.

The Dubai Helipark was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation; Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub; Dr. Samir Mohammed, Chairman and Founder of Air Chateau International; and Shilton Tony Irudayaraj, Co-Founder of Air Chateau International, along with other senior executives.

The state-of-the-art helicopter centre is the largest of its kind, accommodating eight helicopters to facilitate transport between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE. Additionally, it features a VIP lounge to meet, greet, brief potential ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) arriving to the VIP Terminal. In addition to offering the best amenities for UHNWI arriving by their private jets, Air Chateau will also provide Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) services. It will also include a showroom for the latest helicopters showcased by world leading manufactures.

The operations will provide a window for the multitude of private helicopter owners, individuals and corporates, to consider leasing a parking spot within the premises and guaranteed easy access to other heliports.

Through this partnership, Air Chateau International will deliver, manage and operate the centre utilising its over 50 years of expertise in the aviation industry.

In his comments on the launch, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: "We are pleased with the launch of the new Dubai Helipark, which will provide UHNWIs with seamless flights from DWC to multiple helipads across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other locations in the UAE. As visitors are flocking into the emirate for Expo 2020 Dubai, UHNWIs are expected to utilise the most luxurious and exclusive mode of transport to meet their requirements during their visit to Dubai, and we are hoping to see a tremendous spike in helicopter rentals and short transport drop off/pick-up services targeted and centred around UHNWIs during Expo 2020.'' Dr Samir Mohammed, Chairman and Founder of Air Chateau International, said: "It is very encouraging that we are already receiving great interest from our key stakeholders to provide support to clientele who want to use the helicopter centre. Our aim will be to make a significant impact to the quality of hospitality and services that Air Chateau will provide to its customers, and we will spare no effort to meet our clients’ expectations.'' Shilton Tony Irudayaraj, Co-Founder of Air Chateau International added: "After delivering phase 1, we are looking to explore opening the premises for tourists visiting Dubai and use the Heli-services to view the beautiful skylines of Dubai. Our efforts will also be to offer single and twin-engine flights that can provide visitors with unique night flying experience as well.'' The new centre will also accommodate the largest helicopters sales showroom and training centre in the UAE, providing a range of services for helicopter owners.

