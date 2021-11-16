Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub sets up ‘Dubai Free Port’ to store valuable assets

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South today announced the launch of ‘Dubai Free Port,’ a super vault that will be used by VIP travellers and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) to store fine artworks and precious physical assets in secure facilities within a custom-bonded area.

The first of its kind in the middle East, the project was announced in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

Following the success of Swiss Freeports, MBRAH commissioned Athena Security to develop the project across two phases on 17,000 square-metre plots adjacent to the VIP Terminal at Dubai South.

The event announcing ‘Dubai Free Port’ was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, as well as other senior officials from Athena Security and MBRAH.

To propagate its mission, Athena partnered with Leading Swiss Premium Vault to lend its expertise in quality, security and compliance to the project. An integrated offering and production between Dubai and Switzerland will soon serve a global top-rated market, which will combine security with ultra-efficient airside customs exemption.

The technical project and its design are the result of the best and most experienced international architects, security engineers, project managers and construction specialists.

Commenting on the launch, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: "Following a comprehensive review of all consulting firms, we are delighted to have selected Athena to build Dubai Free Port, which will emulate the complexes in Switzerland; we seek to establish a trailblazer in the luxury freeport business, especially as such facilities are well-established in Europe and Asia but not in the Middle East. The build-up of this vault will enable us to underline our value proposition to HNWIs and create a robust ecosystem that would cater to their demands, as well as position Dubai as a destination that offers everything travellers need.'' Directly accessible from the landside ‘VIP Terminal’ or airside ‘Jet parking,’ the super vault presents a variety of top custody and security services. It features automatic robot-driven, safe-deposit boxes, medium and large safes, ultra-secure private rooms, art storage rooms equipped with the latest temperature/humidity and fire suppression systems and viewing, meeting rooms, lounges, and business desks, spread across 6,500 and 600 square metres respectively.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.