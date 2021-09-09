UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment Sends Aid Aircraft To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment sends aid aircraft to Afghanistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, a humanitarian aid aircraft loaded with food supplies sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment left the UAE to support the Afghan people.

Ibrahim Bumalha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Establishment, said the aircraft is the first in a series of aid flights leaving for Afghanistan, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to support Afghanistan and its people and improve their conditions.

The humanitarian aid sent to Afghans aims to solve the food shortages they are suffering from due to the current situation, he added noting the aircraft is transporting basic food materials and various items of clothing.

The establishment will send eight planes loaded with humanitarian aid, each of which will carry nearly 15 tonnes of various food supplies totalling 120 tonnes, he further added.

Bumalha then thanked Dubai’s aviation authorities for helping transport the Emirati humanitarian aid and supporting the establishment’s humanitarian efforts.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

32 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

40 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

46 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.