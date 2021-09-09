Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment sends aid aircraft to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, a humanitarian aid aircraft loaded with food supplies sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment left the UAE to support the Afghan people.

Ibrahim Bumalha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Establishment, said the aircraft is the first in a series of aid flights leaving for Afghanistan, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to support Afghanistan and its people and improve their conditions.

The humanitarian aid sent to Afghans aims to solve the food shortages they are suffering from due to the current situation, he added noting the aircraft is transporting basic food materials and various items of clothing.

The establishment will send eight planes loaded with humanitarian aid, each of which will carry nearly 15 tonnes of various food supplies totalling 120 tonnes, he further added.

Bumalha then thanked Dubai’s aviation authorities for helping transport the Emirati humanitarian aid and supporting the establishment’s humanitarian efforts.