Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment sends 8th aid aircraft to Afghanistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) An aid aircraft loaded with 13 tonnes of humanitarian and food supplies sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment left the UAE today for Kandahar Airport, south of Afghanistan, to support the Afghan people.

Ibrahim Bumalha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Establishment, said the 8th aid aircraft is part of an airbridge meant to ease the suffering of the Afghan people and improve their living conditions.

The aircraft carries seven tonnes of life-saving medical supplies and six tonnes of infant milk, he added.

He further added that the humanitarian aid sent to Afghans aims to solve the food and medicine shortages they are suffering from due to the current situation.