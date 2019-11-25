Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award launched

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The first cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MRM, Customer Excellence Award, was officially launched earlier today at the MRM Business Conference in Dubai, which also saw the launch of the 11th cycle of the MRM Business Award and 3rd cycle of the MRM Business Innovation Award.

Applications for all three awards are now open to companies of all sizes, types and sectors that are based in the UAE and the wider GCC region, and should be submitted through the Dubai Chamber website.

The conference, entitled "The Experience Economy: Delivering an Unparalleled Customer Experience for Long Term Growth", put the spotlight on evolving customer experiences in the digital age. It also featured several informative presentations from industry experts covering best practices and effective strategies for improving customer retention and loyalty, as well as key consumer trends and case studies from companies that have seen success in this area.

Organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DCCI,the conference was attended by key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including members of the business community who expressed interest in applying for the awards.

In his keynote address, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of DCCI, said, "Creating and delivering exceptional customer experiences is no longer just an option but a necessity for businesses and organisations operating in all industries.

By enhancing customer experiences, companies can reap far-reaching benefits and drive sustainable business growth."

"With this in mind, we decided to launch the MRM Customer Excellence Award as part of our efforts to recognise outstanding companies optimising their customer-oriented practices and delivering world-class customer experiences," he added.

During his presentation, Farhan Syed Partner, Head of Digital and Innovation, KPMG Lower Gulf Limited, examined key trends and advanced technologies reshaping customer experiences, which are creating new opportunities and challenges.

Speaking about customer-centricity, Adrian Terron, Head of Customer Centricity, Tata Group, shared his insights on how companies can build a strategic blueprint to boost their competitive edge and achieve positive customer experiences in the era of disruption.

Edward Zhou, Vice President of Global Public Affairs, Huawei, explained how customer-driven innovation systems can help companies utilise the latest technologies to deliver better customer experiences.

The conference concluded with an interactive panel discussion, which saw speakers share their perspectives on how organisations can win customers and sustain growth in the experience economy.