Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes total to AED100 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have signed two agreements amounting to US$12.5 million (approx. AED46 million) to address the nutrition needs of forcibly displaced people.

These bring MBRGI's cumulative support for refugees to US$27.2 million (AED100 million) in two years.

The agreement is part of MBRGI's 1 billion Meals initiative, which provides food aid to undernourished people in 50 countries through the largest food donation programme in the region. With the new contribution of US$5.3 million (AED19.5 million), UNHCR will expand assistance to refugees in Bangladesh and provide relief to people displaced in Pakistan.

Additionally, the grant will support sustainable agriculture and facilitate safe access to healthy meals, providing more than 27 million meals to over 167,000 people in the two countries. MBRGI will provide an additional US$7.2 (AED26.5 million) to support UNHCR’s basic assistance programmes.

The new cooperation agreement was signed by MBRGI Chief Executive Officer of MBRGI Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, and Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in the presence of Sara Al Nuaimi, MBRGI Director; Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Regional Representative to the GCC Countries, and Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of External Relations at the UNHCR’s headquarters in Geneva.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI highlighted the importance of international partnerships to face global humanitarian challenges, especially hunger, which threatens the lives of more than 800 million people around the globe, including children, refugees, and displaced people.

“Sustaining the impact of humanitarian support is an institutional culture at MBRGI, and the wider UAE,” he said. “Following the wise leadership's directives, we continue to enhance the future of humanitarian work and consolidate the UAE’s position as a platform for global humanitarian initiatives, whether through food aid campaigns such as the 100 Million Meals in 2021 and the 1 Billion Meals in 2022, or through contributions to the UN’s programmes around the world.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, recognised and commended MBRGI's support to UNHCR's humanitarian response and welcomed the partnerships with MBRGI as an example of responsibility-sharing.

“War, persecution, human rights abuses and the climate emergency are forcing people from their homes every day, leaving them searching for safety and support to meet their basic needs, they need protection and our support and solidarity.” He added “I am grateful for the contribution by MBRGI, and for its solidarity and support.”

