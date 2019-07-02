UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award Application Deadline Extended

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award application deadline extended

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia, has extended the deadline to apply for the second cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to 1st September, 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the award to encourage research centres, individuals, and innovators around the world to find sustainable and innovative solar-powered solutions to combat the global water crisis.

Supervised by Suqia, and under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the award has three main categories, the Innovative Projects Award, the Innovative Research and Development Award, and the Innovative Individual Award.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Chairman of the Suqia board of Trustees, said, "This global award affirms the UAE's commitment to innovation and sustainability, and the search for sustainable solutions to address the scarcity of potable water globally. This year’s award is particularly important during the Year of Tolerance, announced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

The Innovative Projects Award category targets private, government, semi-government, and non-government organisations.

It has two sub-categories, the Large Projects Award with prizes totalling $300,000, and the Small Projects Award with prizes amounting to $240,000.

The Innovative Research and Development Award category targets individuals and teams from academic institutions and research centres that are independent or annexed to governmental or semi-government organisations. It has two sub-categories, the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award. Each sub-category has prizes worth $200,000.

The Innovative Individual Award has two categories, the Youth Award, which targets young adults between the ages of 15 and 35 with a prize value of $20,000, and the Distinguished Researcher Award with a prize value of $40,000. Terms and conditions, evaluation criteria and general guidelines for application are available on the Suqia website.

"The world-renowned award relies on the highest international standards to assess the applications submitted by participants. This shows the UAE and its institutions are a destination for excellence and innovation," said Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE.

Participants can apply for the second cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award via the Suqia website.

