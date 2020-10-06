Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 100 tonnes of relief materials to people affected by floods in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, a relief aircraft flew to Sudan carrying 100 tonnes of urgent relief materials donated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

A delegation from the establishment were on the aircraft, led by Saleh Zaher Saleh, Director of the Establishment, and including Saleh Ali Abdulrahman, Foreign Affairs Officer at the Establishment.

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Establishment, Ghanim Ahmed Yahya, Acting Consul-General of Sudan in Dubai, and Al Nazeer Qassim, Cultural Advisor at the Consulate, were present at the aircraft’s departure from Dubai International Airport.

Bu Melha stressed that the aircraft was dispatched by the establishment to rescue those affected by the floods in Sudan, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian aid programme aimed at supporting the flood victims in many areas of the country.

He added that the establishment cooperated with Dubai Air Force Wing to send the aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of relief materials, including 55 tonnes of flour, 20 tonnes of powdered milk and 15 tonnes of clothes, as well as 15 tonnes of pesticides to counter the outbreak of epidemics.

He also pointed out that the aid will be distributed, in cooperation and under the supervision of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and relevant Sudanese authorities, in several Sudanese areas most affected by the floods.

Yahya thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his generous directives to rescue the flood victims, as well as the establishment for supporting the Sudanese people, through implementing several charity projects in Sudan.

The sending of the aircraft highlights the good relations between the two countries, he added, noting that the Sudanese people will remember the aid provided by the establishment with pride and gratitude.