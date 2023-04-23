Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in London Book Fair 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), concluded its participation in the London Book Fair, one of the largest international book fairs and the most attractive for visitors, publishing houses and creative writers.

During the course of three days, MBRF’s pavilion featured a number of knowledge activities and events, including dialogue sessions, seminars, and meetings with academics and students. Together with hosting “KnowTalks” and “Knowledge Lounge” sessions, the participations also included highlighting the results of the Global Knowledge Index and the Future of Knowledge: A Foresight Report.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Our participation in this event gaves us a platform to discuss its initiatives, programs, initiative’s role in advancing development on a global scale, while also providing countries with indicators and tools to address their weaknesses and explore new avenues for intellectual and academic development, make knowledge resources more accessible, and inspire the next generation to read, write, and learn.

”

Bin Huwaireb added: “At MBRF, we place a high value on participating in international exhibitions and forums in order to strengthen our relationships with the knowledge industry's top players, keep up with the latest knowledge trends and predict their future directions, promote the UAE's position in the global knowledge scene, and highlight the UAE's pioneering work in transforming its economy to one that is based on knowledge and innovation.''

‘’MBRF is also eager to draw attention to the components that strengthen the position of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE as incubators for excellence, knowledge innovation, publishers and authors and an ideal location for investing in the creative sector.”

Held in Olympia, London, from 18th to 20th April, 2023, the London Book Fair is one of the oldest and most prestigious book forums that unite authors, publishers, academics, thought leaders, creators of knowledge content, and readers from all over the world.