Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award donates AED 1 million to '100 Million Meals' campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) DUBAI, 1st May 2021 (WAM) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award donated AED 1 million to the "100 Million Meals" campaign launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to provide food support across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and after.

The contribution made by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, adds 1 million meals to the generous donations collected by the campaign so far after the wide response it received from philanthropists in the UAE and abroad, including individuals, companies, public and private institutions, businessmen and other active sectors.

To reach as many beneficiaries as possible, the campaign’s organizer the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is collaborating with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries to distribute food parcels.

Dr. Hamad Al-Shaibani, Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance, said: "The contribution of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award to support the campaign with 1 million meals of tolerance stems from the objectives of the award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to consolidate the value of tolerance, especially as the campaign coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of benevolence, generosity and tolerance, which constitutes a school of piety in which the worshipers accept God Almighty with all kinds of acts of worship, including fasting, prayer, charity, feeding the poor and bonding with ties of kinship, as making it an opportunity to rise above and overcome differences, reject divisions and initiate forgiveness, for it is the month of tolerance, love and transcendence above all conflicts, and islam came to establish the pillars of society on the most honorable morals and noble qualities, including forgiveness and pardons for offenses and harm."

Al-Shaibani affirmed that the UAE, since its inception, has been based on the approach of spreading love, peace and mutual respect, in addition to the inclusion of tolerance as a fundamental principle in the state, and the keenness to enact legislation, decisions and laws that criminalize hate, reject all forms of intolerance and discrimination, with the state embracing more than 200 nationalities living in peace and tolerance, in addition to launching a number of initiatives, programs and projects in support of tolerance, and transforming it into institutional work supported by plans and strategies.

He added: "The values of tolerance are deeply rooted within the Emirati society, which have been established by the initiatives of Their Highnesses, the rulers of the UAE, and the laws and legislations that provide for equality among members of society, whether they are citizens or residents, and with this diversity of nationalities we find them in tune and harmony, which is what made the country the focus of attention for the world and the dream of all young people to live and work in it."

The "100 Million Meals" campaign has so far collected more than the desired amount since it was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, two days before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, to feed the hungry in vulnerable communities and refugees camps, and contribute to meet their basic needs, thus helping to strengthen their sense of safety and stability.

The campaign, which was launched from the heart of the UAE, targets 30 countries, including Bangladesh, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Brazil, Kosovo, Egypt, Pakistan and Ghana, to consolidate the meanings of Emirati brotherhood and solidarity with all the peoples of the world to face the challenges of hunger and malnutrition that have worsened, especially in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The "100 Million Meals" campaign supports the efforts and of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in eradicating hunger in the world by the year 2030, and the amount of financial support provided by the UAE to the World Food Programme reflects the enormity of what it allocates to the humanitarian goals of the programme, and the importance that the state gives to overcoming the challenge of hunger in the world, which ranks the UAE 5th in the world among the largest donors in 2019, with a value of US$270 million, after the United States of America, Britain, the European Union and Germany.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award is the first global initiative to consolidate the values of tolerance and expand the circle of cultural openness among peoples and societies. It aims to motivate young people to give in the field of tolerance and support their intellectual, cultural and media productions related to the consolidation of the values of tolerance and openness to others in the Arab world. The award is presented every two years in an effort to create a cohesive global community.