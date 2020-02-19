UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award Recognises Global Champions Of Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honoured individuals and entities at a grand ceremony at the Dubai Opera for their outstanding achievements in promoting tolerance worldwide.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Tolerance and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the International Institute for Tolerance, that launched the Award, said, "The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award honours role models who have made their mark on humankind. Our awardees give the world hope for a brighter future that embraces peace, tolerance, and acceptance."

He added, "The Award was instituted as a gift from the UAE to the people of the world who believe in noble values, such as mutual respect, pluralism, and peaceful coexistence. Under the wise directives of our leadership, the UAE has evolved into a global hub of tolerance that is home to people from different nationalities and cultures, who live side by side in harmony.

We firmly believe that instilling positive values, such as tolerance, in society is crucial to the happiness of future generations."

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed awarded Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah for the Human Thought, Dr. Hubertus Hoffmann in Literature, and Rania Mustafa Ali in the Visual Arts category.

During the award ceremony, the Award announced the launch of two international competitions, one targeting youth-focused projects and the second dedicated to new media.

The Award aims to develop youth leadership capabilities through carefully designed programmes to shape a new generation of ambassadors of tolerance who dedicate their time and effort to building a cohesive and inclusive global society that believes in diversity as the pillar of a brighter future.

The Award, set to become a biennial fixture on the UAE Calendar, also seeks to encourage entrepreneurship and excellence in establishing new benchmarks of tolerance at the national and international levels.

