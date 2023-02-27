UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Allocates 8,500 Land Plots To Citizens In Al Yalayis 5 Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 8,500 land plots to citizens in Al Yalayis 5 area

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued directives to immediately allocate 8,500 land plots to Emirati citizens in the Al Yalayis 5 area.

The plots are located on an area spanning 120 million square feet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to expedite the allocation of land plots, as part of a national housing programme he launched, reflects his commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and happiness of UAE nationals.

The Al Yalayis 5 area will be developed to include 10 kilometres of green areas for walking and sports activities.

Entertainment areas and other amenities reachable within 20 minutes like grocery stores, a gym and a cycling track, will also be built over an area of 11 million square feet.

The first phase of allocation of land plots will start from 28th February 2023. Citizens who have received the approval of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment are eligible to obtain land plots. Citizens can select the plot that suits their needs using the “Emirati” digital platform on the Dubai Now app. Members of a family will be given priority in obtaining plot allocations in the same neighbourhood.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Cycling UAE Dubai Rashid Same February Family From Million Housing

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Azerbaijani ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Azerbaijani ambassador

13 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian King witness conclusion o ..

UAE President, Malaysian King witness conclusion of &#039;Desert Tiger 6&#039; j ..

13 minutes ago
 NUST students visit National Electric Power Regula ..

NUST students visit National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)

5 minutes ago
 2,700 kites confiscated in ongoing crackdown again ..

2,700 kites confiscated in ongoing crackdown against kite sellers, flyers

14 minutes ago
 Senate sub-body to scrutinize ministries' by-laws, ..

Senate sub-body to scrutinize ministries' by-laws, rules

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.