UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Amends Dubai’s Notary Public Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Dubai’s Notary Public Law

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (26) of 2021, amending 15 clauses of Law No. (4) of 2013 on the Notary Public in the Emirate of Dubai.

As part of the amendments, the mention of ‘electronic notary public’ has been added to Clause No. (4) of the Law. An automated system that performs the duties of the notary public, without human interference or the need to be present at the office of the notary public, the ‘electronic notary public’ is an initiative that has been introduced as part of Dubai’s smart government transformation. According to the Law, only UAE citizens with the necessary qualifications and background can perform the role of a notary public.

Amendments made in Clause No. (8) pertain to the creation of the Notary Public Affairs Committee. The amended clause states that the Committee should include at least one judge from Dubai Courts. Amendments in Clause No. (10) set the conditions for listing a notary public in the registry of Dubai Courts.

Amendments made in Clause No. (14) pertain to the roles and responsibilities of an individual or private company licensed to provide notary public services in Dubai. Companies providing notary public services should inform Dubai Courts about licensed individual notary publics working in the company.

They should also ensure the individuals are provided all the tools required to provide the service. The private company will be held liable for any mistake made by the company or its individual notary publics. Fines imposed for errors as per the Law or following any other decision need to be paid within 30 days.

Amendments were also made to Clause No. (20) on the functions of the private company providing notary public services and the Electronic Notary, and Clause No. (33) on procedures set by the head of Dubai Courts for correcting mistakes. Amendments made to Clause No. (35) pertain to electronic notary services, procedures for verifying the identity of a person, virtual calls and payment of fees, among others.

Amendments made to Clause No. (36) pertain to the creation of a permanent "grievance committee", which should include at least one judge from Dubai Court, while amendments made to Clause No (37) pertain to grievance procedures. Amendments made to Clause No. (39) relate to inspections conducted on notary publics, guarantees and penalties imposed for violations.

Law No. (26) of 2021 will be published in the Official Gazette, and is effective from the date of publishing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Company Rashid All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman register em ..

Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman register emphatic wins to make it to Fina ..

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

36 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

45 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

45 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

45 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids age ..

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.