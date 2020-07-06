UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Amends Law On Judicial Fees In Dubai Courts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Law No. 7 of 2020, which partially amends Law No. 21 of 2015 on judicial fees in Dubai courts.

According to Article 7 of the new Law, 50 percent of applicable court fees should be paid on registering a dispute with the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes. The remainder is due when the case is referred to the competent court in the event of no settlement.

The 50 percent fees will be refunded if the dispute is settled under the mediation of the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes.

The amended Law obligates those who appeal against penal action, other than public prosecutors, to pay a AED500 non-refundable deposit for misdemeanours and a AED200 non-refundable deposit for any contravention committed at the Court’s treasury.

The new Law will be published in the Official Gazette and considered valid from the date of publication.

