Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside over swearing-in of two new Ministers of State

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) DUBAI, 10th February 2021 (WAM) - Under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today presided over the swearing-in of two newly appointed UAE Ministers of State.

The swearing in follows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s announcement of a reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"In the presence of Mohamed bin Zayed, we announced a mini cabinet reshuffle, as part of which Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar have been appointed as Ministers of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash will be leaving to serve as diplomatic advisor to the UAE President and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh will serve as cultural advisor to the UAE President," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

The swearing in ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE Government constantly introduces new policies and strategies to ensure it continues to be successful in the local and regional arenas as well as on the global stage.

"The prospects for our journey over the next fifty years are exceptionally promising and we look forward to many more national accomplishments supported by the hard work, diligence and commitment of our people," he added.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan previously served as the UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2017, a role in which he was instrumental in enhancing relations between the two nations. Prior to that, he worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation between 2013 and 2014. He has also served as President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

Sheikh Shakhbut holds a BA in Applied Science and Applied Media Studies from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi and a graduate diploma from the Emirates Diplomatic academy in 2017.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar started his diplomatic career in 1978 as an attaché in the UAE Embassy in Japan. He has served as UAE Ambassador to Syria, Iran and Turkey, and Non-Resident Ambassador to Armenia.

Al Marar holds a Bachelor degree in business Administration and Economy from the University of Sophia in Japan and a Master’s Degree in Political Economy from the New school of Social Research in New York, USA.

In recognition of their contributions, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked Dr. Gargash and Nusseibeh for their service and presented them with the Order of the Union on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

"President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash with the Order of the Union in recognition of his role in bringing about major transformations in our foreign policy and achieving effective relationships with countries in the region and across the globe. Dr. Anwar will continue serving the nation and he will always be held in high esteem for his services, " His Highness said. "We also honoured Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh with the Order of the Union, on behalf of the UAE President, for his commendable efforts in serving the nation in cultural and diplomatic roles," he noted.