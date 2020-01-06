UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid And Mohammed Bin Zayed Sign Last Piece Of Hope Probe Structure

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th January 2010 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today signed on the final metal part to be fitted into the Hope Probe.

The piece also carries Names and signatures of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as Their Highnesses the Crown Princes. It is also adorned with a phrase that reads: "The power of hope can shorten the distance between earth and the sky."

"The achievement of the Hope Probe is a message to the UAE citizens and residents and to our brothers and friends around the world that believing in the youth and investing in their talents and skills is the winning bet for every nation that pays attention to the future. Today, we celebrate a galaxy of our talented Emirati scientists and engineers, who are a source of our pride," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underlined the message carried by the Emirates Mars Mission, Hope Probe, is that the sky's the limit, that the UAE is capable of turning challenges into opportunities by exploiting partnerships, research and development for the service of humanity.

"The Probe Hope, developed by the Emiratis, is a testimony to our vision and approach to depend on our national capabilities. We are very proud of the achievements made by the Emirati youth, experts and engineers of the probe team."

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Hope Probe Team; a number of ministers; national figures, and UAE officials attended the event.

