Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed to chair third UAE Government Annual Meetings

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd November 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces will be chairing the third UAE Government annual meetings in Abu Dhabi, which will commence on Monday.

The annual meetings, which bring together more than 500 national leaders from Federal and local `government authorities will review the various phases of development to reach the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as government action programs to be implemented in the next 10 years, which constitute the first phase of the plan, which spans five 10-year phases.

They will also discuss ways to further strengthen joint national efforts and develop the future infrastructure of the UAE. To conclude this year’s edition, the meetings will be honoring the first batch of national figures that have played in instrumental role in promoting the values of tolerance and the UAE’s progress thanks to their distinguished initiatives, ideas and contributions.

The UAE Government annual meetings are an important platform that brings together the UAE people and government officials to communicate and interact as a single work group, with the aim of reaching a single goal and achieving the leadership's aspirations to see the UAE become the first in the world in various fields and sectors.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings, chaired jointly by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and under their close follow-up and interaction, alongside their brethren, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, represent an all-inclusive national platform that underlines the significant interaction and communication between the leadership and its citizens.

It also promotes government integration at the federal and local levels and reaffirms the importance of teamwork spirit in the effort towards building the future of the UAE.

As part of the various events marking the UAE Government’s annual meetings, there will be a special meeting between Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, as well as meetings between the Executive Councils’ secretaries.

Conferences and workshops will tackle the latest global developments and their impact on the UAE. Moreover, the meetings will shed light on the 2019 outcomes related to the national indicators and national agenda towards achieving the UAE Vision 2021. Other sessions will examine the UAE’s plans and preparations to host the mega global event Expo 2020 Dubai.

The third UAE Government's annual meetings will examine the implementation of government's plans and strategies in the past period and achievements towards the UAE Vision 2021; as well as develop future visions, action plans and enablers to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

This year’s UAE Government annual meetings will seek to establish concrete and operational plans to begin the implementation of the UAE Centennial goals, especially government action plans that constitute a roadmap for the next 10 years, which constitute the first phase of the plan. They will also work on launching a set of national initiatives that meet the aspirations of community members and enhance their wellbeing.

The third UAE government annual meetings will mainly focus on development and will examine the possibility to launch national initiatives that would directly impact the lives of UAE citizens. The workshops and sessions will tackle three main themes, the economy, society and government action and 11 developmental topics that directly fulfill citizens’ aspirations.

This year's meetings will be engaging the various segments of the UAE community, notably young people, senior citizens, parents, people of determination and retirees in participatory sessions aimed at designing the future of the UAE, developing the meetings’ agenda and proposing topics and challenges.

Engaging the community is crucial to ensure the success of the annual meetings. It sheds light on community members’ visions and aspirations and inspire the development of projects and initiatives that will position government entities on the right path towards achieving the UAE Centennial 2071.

The UAE Government annual meetings provide the largest and most comprehensive platform for federal and local governments to discuss the challenges facing the UAE’s development process and government priorities in various sectors, and to introduce appropriate strategies and policies.

The meetings also seek to align federal and local government strategies and mark the start of planning for the UAE Centennial 2071, which includes the development of a comprehensive and extensive program with long-term national strategies to fortify the country’s reputation regionally and globally and empower it economically and socially; promote investment in vital sectors such as education, health and advanced technology; establish a strong system of values for future generations; boost productivity in the national economy and enhance social solidarity and cohesion.

The annual meetings gather over 500 government officials, including Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, heads of the Executive Councils of the seven emirates, as well as ministers, heads of federal government authorities, undersecretaries of ministries, and many other government officials and dignitaries to brainstorm national initiatives, projects and strategies for vital sectors that pave the way for the coming years.

In June 2017, the UAE Cabinet approved the UAE Government annual meetings, which aim to align government work at both the federal and local levels. Development issues are discussed annually with representatives of national sectors and all levels of government, officials and decision-makers to establish a developmental vision leading up to the UAE Centennial 2071.