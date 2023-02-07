UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Announces Federal Cabinet Reshuffle

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid announces federal cabinet reshuffle

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 7th February, 2023 (WAM) –His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has announced a federal cabinet reshuffle.

"With the blessing of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and following consultations with him, we today announce a reshuffle in the federal cabinet, appointing Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui Minister of Community Development.

“As part of the reshuffle, we also announce the appointment of Salim bin Khalid Al Qasimi as Minister of Culture and youth. Khalid Al Qasimi is the UAE’s permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). We also announce the appointment of Hessa Buhumaid, and Noora Al Kaabi as Minsters of State in the Federal Cabinet.

"Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, has also been appointed Minister of State.

Maryam has led distinguished efforts at the UAE Cabinet in following up on all new developmental governmental legislations. We expect more from her during the coming period,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama as Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office in addition to his current duties as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Abdullah Nasser Lootah has been appointed as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and official in charge of the government knowledge exchange files.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Hessa Buhumaid and Noura Al Kaabi for their sincere efforts. “They will be entrusted with new duties. We wish the new ministers success in their tasks. We are always optimistic about the most beautiful future for the UAE,” he concluded.

