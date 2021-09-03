UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Announces Five Best & Five Underperforming Government Entities In Terms Of Digital Services

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Friday the five best and five worst government entities in terms of digital services, giving the latter a time-bound grace period of 90 days to improve their performance.

"Brothers and sisters, we directed 3 months ago to evaluate the government's digital services... After polling 55,000 customers about their opinion of the services of 30 government agencies, we enclose the top five and the five worst government agencies," Sheikh Mohammaed tweeted today "To ensure transparency and provide efficient digital services within the UAE government, we conducted a survey to classify the five best and worst government entities. We aim to establish a digital government that keeps pace with global trends."

He added, "Continuous assessment is the basis of the constant development methodology adopted by the UAE. Feedback is the real barometer upon which we assess the performance of the Federal government and ensure their efficiency and how far their customers have efficient access to their services anytime and anywhere," Sheikh Mohammed added while announcing the results of a holistic assessment he launched in June 2021 that covers more than 1300 digital services provided by ministries and federal government departments.

"We give 90 days an opportunity to improve services, after which we will re-evaluate the worst parties to make a decision," he explained.

"The departments which are excelling themselves deserve our acclaim and we expect more from them in order to achieve our ultimate goal of making the UAE government the best globally in terms of provision of services. We aspire to reach 90 percent of customer satisfaction. And we are confident our government teams are capable of achieving this target in the most efficient manners and at the fastest time possible," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Underperforming departments are expected to amend their courses and achieve the best possible results within 90 days, by which time we will re-assess their performance in a way that ensures achievement of our main goal, namely whole-of-government digitisation," he added.

After a survey of 30 government departments based on a poll comprising 55,000 respondents, the results are as follows: UAE's best government entities: 1- Ministry of Interior.

3- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

UAE's worst underperforming government: 1- Ministry of education.

