Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation, a philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, today unveiled plans to establish the UAE’s first charity hospital to help cancer patients in need. To be completed in two phases, the state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer facility will open its doors in 2023.

The 250-bed hospital, equipped with cutting-edge technology, will have the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year, offering comprehensive services ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

The cancer care hospital will bring together innovative expertise and highly qualified medical professionals and advanced medical technologies on par with the best in the world. It will also support cancer research and train medical practitioners to deliver world-class treatment services.

The name of the new hospital was revealed at a special event held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation; Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI); and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The hospital’s name pays tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his lifetime of service to the nation and extraordinary global philanthropic achievements that continue to touch millions of lives around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted, "Today, we announce plans to establish the ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’ to provide free cancer care for people in need. Spanning 50,000 square meters, the 250-bed capacity hospital will treat 30,000 patients a year."

He added, "Hamdan bin Rashid was known for his humility and selfless giving that touched millions of lives. His devotion to education, healthcare and orphans continued throughout his lifetime, and the impact of his work is still seen in every corner in Dubai. His demise left a void."

He noted, "Hamdan bin Rashid will always be remembered in our nation for giving more than he was asked, and for working silently for the service of humanity."

"We commend Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed’s efforts to make the new hospital a reality and honour Hamdan bin Rashid’s legacy."

Spanning 50,000 square metres, the seven-storey hospital will be Dubai’s first fully modular-built hospital equipped with the latest medical technologies.

A total of 150 beds will be created in the first phase while expansion plans implemented in the second phase will expand capacity to 250 beds.

The new hospital aims to accelerate the UAE’s efforts to be a leader in healthcare excellence and a pioneer in medical innovation shaping the future of medicine.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "As the UAE prepares for its Golden Jubilee and the next 50 years, there is no greater priority than good healthcare and the Al Jalila Foundation aims to play its part in providing medical excellence in the UAE – especially for the most vulnerable in society.

He added, "The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will bring together innovative expertise, advanced medical technologies and wellbeing strategies to propel the UAE’s vision forward to become a leader in cancer care." He stressed that "the hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, and we are proud to come together to build on his legacy to make quality healthcare within reach for all."

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: "We are building a state-of-the-art facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with some of the world’s leading oncologists to deliver the best cancer treatment available."

She added, "At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that no patient should be left behind; the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be a beacon of hope and we are grateful to the generosity and support of our donors that make it possible."

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "Most people have been touched by cancer in some way. The number of people being diagnosed with cancer continues to rise and as a healthcare philanthropic organization, we feel it is our obligation to do what we can to help save lives."

He added, "the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will make a real difference by providing quality healthcare to people who would otherwise be unable to access treatment."

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for about 10 million deaths per year. Late-stage presentation and lack of access to diagnosis and treatment are common, particularly among the most vulnerable in society. In the UAE, approximately 4,500 new cases of cancer are reported every year and cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths.

Al Jalila Foundation empowers cancer researchers to push the boundaries of science to make discoveries that can be translated into improved treatment protocols. Due to the high prevalence and importance of the disease, Al Jalila Foundation has awarded 43 cancer research grants that will pave way for breakthroughs to treat this debilitating disease and ultimately, save lives. The new cancer hospital will provide the best and most advanced cancer treatment for those who cannot afford it and will work with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute to advance cancer research.

The new facility will be Dubai’s first fully modular comprehensive hospital delivered through the most advanced technologies and construction techniques using plug-and-play components optimised for off-site factory production. The modular concept allows flexibility for future expansion and reduces design time by 50 percent, construction time by 30 percent and cost by 20 percent. The first phase will see the construction of the first wing of the hospital with 150 beds while the second phase will see capacity expanded to 250 beds. The facility will incorporate Environmentally Sustainable Design (ESS) principles across its design and construction, whilst reducing energy use and operational cost.