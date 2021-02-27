Mohammed bin Rashid announces new appointments in UAE government

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced new appointments in the UAE government, as per directives given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in consultation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid appointed Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, the former secretary general of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 2014, as a state minister, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman as chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, which has a ministerial ranking.

His Highness wished them continued success in performing their duties, and in continuing the march of giving in the service of the nation.

Sulaiman previously worked as Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.