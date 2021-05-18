UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Ahmed Bin Saeed As Chairman Of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Ahmed bin Saeed as Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. (16) of 2021, appointing H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum as Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

