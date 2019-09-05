Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Latifa bin Mohammed as chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in preparation for a new phase in the authority to enhance Dubai's stature as a world cultural centre.

Sheikha Latifa expressed her pride over the responsibility and gratitude and appreciation over the appointment to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

She said, "It is an honour and a responsibility that I carry with pride and full awareness of the responsibility towards establishing Dubai and the UAE as an intellectual and cultural hub, not only in the region but also in the world.

"

She added, "Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision has always been and will continue to inspire the authority in its various initiatives and projects towards a more constructive interaction with the local, Arab and global cultural community. We will immediately embark on the implementation of Sheikh Mohammed's directives in collaboration with all the departments capable of providing help to reach that goal."

She further added, "We will focus on enhancing innovation during the next phase by giving attention to creative people and enabling them to take advantage of distinguished expertise in the cultural field."