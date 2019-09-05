UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Latifa Bin Mohammed As Chairperson Of Dubai Culture And Arts Authority

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Latifa bin Mohammed as chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in preparation for a new phase in the authority to enhance Dubai's stature as a world cultural centre.

Sheikha Latifa expressed her pride over the responsibility and gratitude and appreciation over the appointment to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

She said, "It is an honour and a responsibility that I carry with pride and full awareness of the responsibility towards establishing Dubai and the UAE as an intellectual and cultural hub, not only in the region but also in the world.

"

She added, "Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision has always been and will continue to inspire the authority in its various initiatives and projects towards a more constructive interaction with the local, Arab and global cultural community. We will immediately embark on the implementation of Sheikh Mohammed's directives in collaboration with all the departments capable of providing help to reach that goal."

She further added, "We will focus on enhancing innovation during the next phase by giving attention to creative people and enabling them to take advantage of distinguished expertise in the cultural field."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Hub All Arab

Recent Stories

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

46 minutes ago

PCB announces playing conditions and code of condu ..

56 minutes ago

Government resolves to revive sick textile units: ..

2 minutes ago

Albayrak launches cleanliness awareness campaign i ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Syed Saif attends Defense Day Program

3 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Says Plans to Repatriate 4 Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.