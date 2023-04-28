UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Maktoum Bin Mohammed As First Deputy Ruler Of Dubai And Ahmed Bin Mohammed As Second Deputy Ruler Of Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Ahmed bin Mohammed as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. 21 of 2023 appointing H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Decree No. 21 of 2023 annuls Decree No. 5 of 2008. The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

