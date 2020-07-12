UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Members Of Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decision No.6 of 2020 appointing members of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee.

According to the Decision, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer chairs the Committee and Engineer Waleed Ali Salman is the Vice Chairman. Members of the Committee include Dr. Riad Belhoul, Dr. Abdulkader Al Khayat, Dr. Ali Mohammed Shaheen Ahmed and Engineer Youssef Ahmed Nasrallah.

The Decision is valid from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

