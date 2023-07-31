Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Directors of GPSSA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

He was the Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Investment Authority since 2008.

He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, from 2014 until 2020.

Al Mansoori also served as the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund between 2000 and 2008, in addition to his position as a member of the board of directors at the Securities & Commodities Authority of UAE (SCA), Etisalat, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of West Florida (UWF) in the United States of America

