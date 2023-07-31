Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman Of Board Of Directors Of GPSSA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Directors of GPSSA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).
He was the Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Investment Authority since 2008.

He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, from 2014 until 2020.
Al Mansoori also served as the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund between 2000 and 2008, in addition to his position as a member of the board of directors at the Securities & Commodities Authority of UAE (SCA), Etisalat, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of West Florida (UWF) in the United States of America

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Rashid Florida United States Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange 2020 From

Recent Stories

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

38 minutes ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

23 minutes ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

23 minutes ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

23 minutes ago
 MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research R ..

MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research Report in the UAE 2017-2022&#03 ..

46 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Cou ..

Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

23 minutes ago
Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

1 hour ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

1 hour ago
 Shamyl's 57 anchors Shaheens' nine-wicket win

Shamyl's 57 anchors Shaheens' nine-wicket win

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

2 hours ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

2 hours ago
 ADB, AIIB delegation stress for timely completion ..

ADB, AIIB delegation stress for timely completion of WASH projects

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East