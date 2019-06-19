UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Two Judges At DIFC Courts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:00 PM



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 24 of 2019 appointing Wayne Stewart Martin as Judge at the Court of Appeal of the DIFC Courts; and Decree No.

25 of 2019 appointing Robert Shenton French as Judge at the Court of Appeal of the DIFC Courts.

Both Decrees are valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Your Thoughts and Comments

