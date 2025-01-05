Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiaries 3,004 new homes across Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the implementation of a series of housing projects worth AED5.4 billion to benefit citizens across different areas of Dubai.

The projects will see 3,004 new homes being built for Emirati citizens. Of these, 1,181 homes will come up in Latifa City for beneficiaries under the housing loan category. For beneficiaries in the housing grant category, the projects envisage 606 new homes in Al Yalayis 5, 432 homes in Wadi Al Amardi, 398 homes in Al Awir 1, 200 homes in the Makan area of Hatta, 120 homes in Oud Al Muteena, and 67 homes in the countryside and rural areas of Dubai.

The housing projects, offering diverse options for Emirati citizens, align with the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme launched by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The programme aims to support the wellbeing of families in Dubai, strengthen their stability and cohesion, renew community values, enhance the overall quality of family life, offer a stimulating social environment, and help families achieve optimal work-life balance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that citizen wellbeing is the end goal of all development plans and the Primary driver of all government work, besides being a key criterion in evaluating the success of development programmes and initiatives in the jobs, manufacturing, infrastructure, and services sectors.

His Highness said: “Housing programmes for citizens represent a top priority and we are committed to ensuring that our people have the best living standards and all the support they need to foster stable family environments and community wellbeing.

People are the foundation of our renaissance, our successful development experience, and the cornerstone of the global standing we have achieved in all respects.”

His Highness added that major housing initiatives will continue to be part of a comprehensive plan to fulfil the aspirations of citizens for stability and good living standards while helping achieve national strategies to drive ever greater prosperity and shape the future that the people of the UAE truly deserve.

Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said that the new housing projects embody the leadership’s vision to offer citizens exceptional quality of life by providing an integrated residential environment that meets all their needs while ensuring the highest levels of comfort and safety.

He added: “The housing projects plan is part of a series of projects implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment to provide for the future housing needs of Emirati citizens within integrated communities. These plans are implemented drawing upon the best urban planning standards, placing citizens at the forefront of all goals aimed at ensuring public wellbeing over the next 20 years.”

According to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, housing programmes for citizens in Dubai aim to address future housing needs through optimal planning of available spaces in the emirate. This is achieved by ensuring the sustainability of available land in keeping with rigorous standards. A significant effort also goes into ensuring a diverse choice of housing units and communities offering the highest quality of life, with an accent on green spaces, recreational facilities and commercial centres.

