Mohammed Bin Rashid Approves Appointment Of Director For Federal Youth Authority
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a decision regarding the appointment of Khaled Mohammed Rashid Al Nuaimi as Director of the Federal Youth Authority, with the rank of Under-Secretary.
Khaled Al Nuaimi is a graduate of the UAE Government Leaders Programme and has held several positions at the Higher Colleges of Technology, including Director of Communications and Senior Manager of Marketing and Partnerships.
He holds a Master’s degree in business Administration from the University of Dubai and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Higher Colleges of Technology in 2013.
Mohammed bin Rashid approves appointment of Director for Federal Youth Authority
