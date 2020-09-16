UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Approves Establishment Of National Centre To Regulate Human Organs And Tissues Transplantation

Wed 16th September 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision to establish National Centre to Regulate Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation, as part of Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The decision seeks to regulate and coordinate organ transplants surgeries across the country, and preservation of human tissues. The decision also aims to strengthen medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation in accordance with highest international standards and ethics of medical practice.

The establishment of the centre represents an effective step to support one of the areas of modern medicine, and unify national efforts in the field of transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

