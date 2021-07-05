UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Approves Formation Of Emirates Racing Authority’s Board

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates Racing Authority’s board

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision to form the board of Directors of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum was named as Vice Chairman, and membership of Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, and Mohammed Saeed Rashid Ali Al Shehhi.

The Emirates Racing Authority is the internationally recognised governing body for horse racing in the UAE. The ERA administers all aspects of the sport, including the implementation and application of the UAE Rules of Racing through its Stewarding and Veterinary Departments. This also includes the licensing of all trainers, jockeys, officials and stable personnel. It also manages and processes the registration of horses for racing, and all entries and declarations for all race meetings in the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid All Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

36 minutes ago

Shahwani terms PM's visit to Gwadar a positive sig ..

12 minutes ago

PAC to hold an exclusive meeting on Railways issue ..

12 minutes ago

Nigerian Police Rescue 26 Students Abducted in Kad ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine's Health Ministry Greenlights J&J COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

India supports terrorism in Pakistan through train ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.