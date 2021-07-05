Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates Racing Authority’s board

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision to form the board of Directors of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum was named as Vice Chairman, and membership of Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, and Mohammed Saeed Rashid Ali Al Shehhi.

The Emirates Racing Authority is the internationally recognised governing body for horse racing in the UAE. The ERA administers all aspects of the sport, including the implementation and application of the UAE Rules of Racing through its Stewarding and Veterinary Departments. This also includes the licensing of all trainers, jockeys, officials and stable personnel. It also manages and processes the registration of horses for racing, and all entries and declarations for all race meetings in the UAE.