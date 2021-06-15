UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Approves Formation Of UAE Genomics Council

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of UAE Genomics Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the formation of UAE Genomics Council to provide a world-class healthcare system.

The new council, to be headed by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will regulate, oversee and guide the implementation of the Emirati Genome Programme into the healthcare system across the country.

Incorporating genomics into the healthcare ecosystem is part of the UAE’s efforts to carry out therapeutic and preventative programmes that help reduce the prevalence of genetic disorders, disabilities and mortality rates.

The council will oversee the execution of government genomics programmes and propose legislations to govern the field in coordination with health regulators across the country. It will regulate data acquisition and storage and establish a system for issuing ethics and consent approvals for all genomics programmes.

As part of its role in governing multiple novel programmes, including the national biobanking programme, the council will support technology start-ups and companies and build partnerships with world-leading technology firms to drive cutting-edge genomics research.

Among the council’s responsibilities is supporting new innovative therapies for rare and chronic diseases and developing technical training and graduate programmes and knowledge incubators to build the next generation of omics professionals.

Council members include Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Omar AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Professor Dr. Eric Xing, President at Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI; and George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical school.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Guide Rashid George Church All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 Li ..

3 minutes ago

IHC adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till Oct 5

10 minutes ago

Mataele in as Radradra misses Fiji's All Blacks Te ..

8 minutes ago

US Justice Department Asks Supreme Court to Reinst ..

8 minutes ago

Hub71 launches new programme with New York Firm Mo ..

31 minutes ago

Indonesian badminton champion Markis Kido dies at ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.