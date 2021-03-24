Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of Dubai government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday approved the full restructuring of the Dubai government in preparation for a fresh phase of growth and development.

This came at a meeting of Dubai Council today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Second Deputy Chairman of Dubai Council.

At the meeting, a 5-year plan to raise the value of Dubai's foreign trade from AED1.4 to AED2 trillion, was approved.

"The Dubai government will become more flexible, responsive and efficient," tweeted H.H. Sheikh Mohammed.

"We issued several new resolutions during a Dubai Council meeting today. First: We directed a complete restructuring of the Government of Dubai to be more agile, efficient and adaptive to the rapidly-changing world as we enter a new phase," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Second: Se will form three new chambers of commerce in Dubai that will include Chamber of International Trade to support the interests of international companies based in Dubai, and Chamber of Digital Economy to meet the growing technological trends of the future.

Third: We appointed Juma Al Majid as Honorary Chairman of Dubai Chamber, Abdulaziz Al Ghurair as Chairman of Dubai Chamber, Sultan bin Sulayem as Chairman of Dubai Chamber of International Trade and Omar AlOlama as Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

"Fourth: We approved a new global trade map for Dubai that establishes routes to over 400 cities around the world, and we aim to expand this network to 200 additional cities to establish the UAE’s role as an international business hub. Fifth: We adopted a 5-year plan to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion. We have deployed the necessary resources to implement our plan. Sixth: Dubai officials and department heads will sign 3-year binding contracts that will define expected outcomes and work structure. We will work together towards our next development journey."

Sheikh Mohammed added, "Our vision lies in the future. Our resolutions must be as big as our plans to be at the heart of global business. The future looks promising once we have the determination and optimism for it."

The council also approved Dubai International Trade Roadmap, which includes shipping and air routes that currently connect to more than 400 cities around the world.