Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Media Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) DUBAI, 30th June 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the new Board of the Dubai Media Council.

The Board will provide overall direction for advancing the Council’s mandate to accelerate the development of the media sector and its role in the growth of Dubai’s economy, apart from attracting leading media players to the emirate. The Board will drive the Council’s efforts to provide guidance to Dubai media organisations on conveying an accurate picture of the emirate’s development journey to regional and global audiences. The Board also seeks to promote digital media growth in line with emerging global trends.

The new Board is chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office is the Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council. Other members of the board include Dr. Amina Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, Hala Youssef Badri, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Amal Ahmed Juma bin Shabib, Essam Kadhim, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla and Al Anood Mohammed bin Kalli.

Nehal Badri serves as Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council.

Dubai Media Council oversees the strategy of various leading organisations in Dubai’s media industry including Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, leading tv and Radio networks, newspapers and the Dubai Film and TV Commission. The Council is also tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy for enhancing the growth of the media industry in Dubai, raising Dubai’s status as an international media hub and fostering the development of local and Arab media talent.

The Dubai Media Council was established through a decision approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the first meeting of the Dubai Council in January 2020, in line with the ‘4th of January Document’ announced by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.