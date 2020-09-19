UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Approves New Federal Committees’ Appointments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved several new Federal committees’ appointments. The new appointments followed the latest UAE Cabinet reshuffle and aims to advance the work of federal committees and reactivate their role in further enhancing the government work.

His Highness approved the appointment of Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, as Chairman of the Supreme Committee to organise the hosting of the World Conference on Automation and Robotics in the Field of Construction 2021.

Sheikh Mohammed approved the appointment of Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, as Chairman of the Foreign Direct Investment Committee.

The Vice President also approved the accreditation of Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi as the UAE’s permanent representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

