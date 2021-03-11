Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance management system for Dubai Government CEOs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued Decision No. (6) of 2021 approving the performance management system for CEOs of Dubai Government entities.

The Decision aims to increase the productivity and competitiveness of Dubai’s public sector and contribute to achieving the government’s strategic goals.

The performance management system aligns the objectives of government entities with the performance of its CEOs and outlines clear and tangible indicators to evaluate CEOs. The Decision seeks to facilitate increased transparency and accountability in performance assessment and promote excellence and innovation in leadership positions.

The new Decision authorises the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) to issue and update the procedure manual for implementing the CEO performance management system, provide consultation and technical support to the department and assessors and any other support related to the implementation of the system. DGHR will also prepare appraisal reports and submit them to The Executive Council of Dubai.

Under the decision, and as per a resolution from the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, a competencies and performance committee will be formed to assess the performance of the CEO of any department that does not have a board of Directors or Board of Trustees. DGHR will provide technical and administrative support to the committee.

The CEO’s performance appraisal will be conducted by either the Director-General, line manager, the Chairman of the Board of Directors or Board of Trustees or by the competencies and performance committee as applicable.

The CEO will be evaluated based on his vision and leadership, achievements, relations with stakeholders and organisational performance. The CEO’s objectives and KPI’s will be defined within the framework of the vision of the Dubai Government and the department’s strategic plan. If the CEO receives ‘below expectations’ appraisals for two years in a row, the assessors will notify DGHR to take necessary actions.

The Decision will be published in the Official Gazette and will be valid from the date of publication.