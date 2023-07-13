ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a resolution restructuring the Board of Trustees of Zayed University, under the chairmanship of Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development. for a renewable term of five years.

The Board of Trustees will include Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for the Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Rima Al Mokarrab, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority in Abu Dhabi, Rabi' Aboushaqra, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office, at the Presidential Court, Mira Omar Al Futtaim, Chairperson of the Al Futtaim Emiratisation Council, Badr Abdulhamid Ja'far, Social Entrepreneur, and Dr. Mona Jumaa Al Bahr, Advisor at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

The board will also include Prof.

John Willan, Dr. Mok Christian, Senior Advisor for Human Capital Development, and Dina Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Chief Project Manager at the Executive Office of Dubai, as well as a youth representative, to be nominated by the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet.

The board is responsible for approving the university's strategic approach in line with the national strategy for higher education. It will oversee the implementation of strategic and operating plans, and propose developmental projects and initiatives to enhance the efficiency and quality of educational outcomes.

Zayed University is a national and regional leader in the educational field. Since its founding in 1998, it aims to be globally recognised as the leading university for excellence in educational innovation, research and student leadership development that serves the objectives of the nation in economic, social, and cultural advancements.

