Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 4th edition of Federal Government Customer Service Centers Rating

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the UAE has presented to the world an exceptional model in developing and leading future government work to become a role model to be followed in sustainable development and modernisation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Today, we approved the results of the Star Rating System for 69 government service centres, 14 of them have achieved an increase in their classification; Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Service Centre, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) Al Barsha branch in Dubai, received the highest rating, i.e, 6-star rating. Congratulations to the 6-star rating centres, and for the 3-star centres, we say that technology has advanced and offered better services."

His Highness also stressed that "serving people and facilitating their lives will remain a main pillar in the UAE government work and the ultimate goal of all its plans and programmes."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the statements as he approved the results of the fourth edition of the Global Star Rating System for Services, which included the evaluation of 69 centres in 12 federal government entities.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) were on top of the rankings, with two centres affiliated with them obtaining a 6-star rating, which is the first time that any of the service delivery centres in the federal government has been given a 6-star rating, which sets a precedent since the implementation of the global star rating system launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2012.

The fourth cycle of the Global Star Rating System for Services witnessed two centres obtaining a 6-star rating, 14 centres a 5-star rating, 32 centres a 4-star rating, and 21 centres a 3-star rating, in addition to 14 centres entering the evaluation process for the first time.

The fourth edition of the Global Star Rating System for Services included the evaluation of a selection of residents and the use of frequent visits of the mystery shopper and his evaluations to improve transparency and accuracy in results and the use of feedbacks and comments of customers on social media, which ensures that service centers in government entities receive the due results, given that trust in the service is the basis of evaluations.

The UAE is the first in the world to adopt the classification of customer service centres according to the global star system which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed with the aim of improving government work and reshaping the concept of an innovative and integrated framework for providing government services and raising their efficiency to the best international standards to ensure customer satisfaction and improve people's lives.

The UAE Government launched the Global Star Rating System in 2012, aiming to bring about a quantum leap in the efficiency of government services as per global standards. This system rates service centres on a scale of 2 to 7 stars based on the outcome of independent evaluation and assessment of customer experience. The result of the evaluation is recorded in the assessment report which highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the centre.

Services centres are evaluated once every two years and given a classification and evaluation report, which includes results of the customer satisfaction survey and mystery shoppers. If there is a significant deviation in the level of the service, the centre will be reviewed again with a possibility to change the previous assessment and classification.