Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Policy, UAE Cybersecurity Council and UAE National Media Team

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the UAE, and Crown Princes, on the occasion of the 49th National Day and the Martyr's Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that this year's celebrations come at a time when the UAE has perfectly responded to current challenges to ensure the best interests of its society.

These remarks by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid came during the UAE Cabinet meeting, held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in presence of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

UAE Environment Policy: The Cabinet approved the UAE Environment Policy that serves as a comprehensive framework and reference point for all Federal and local environmental policies, strategies and decisions. The policy adopts 8 priorities including; limiting the impacts of climate change, accelerating the efforts to conserve natural resources, boosting air quality and ensuring safety of food products.

The policy includes more than 100 initiatives and 36 indicators to set out main objectives that serve as a national guide and ensures the conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity and ecosystems and to utilising water and natural resources.

Sultan Al Jaber named UAE special envoy for climate change: The Cabinet approved the assigning of His Dr.Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology as the UAE special envoy for climate change.

The Special Envoy roles include leverage efforts in key areas to encourage rapid and enhanced implementation of the UAE strategies on climate change in the context of sustainable development.

New Generation of UAE passport and National ID: The Cabinet adopted a suggestion to upgrade the UAE passport and national ID, the new generation of these identity documents will feature additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.

UAE Cybersecurity Council: The Cabinet agreed to establish the UAE Cybersecurity Council with the aim of developing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and creating a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the UAE.

The council will be chaired by the Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and will contribute to create a legal and regulatory framework that covers all types of cybercrimes, secure existing and emerging technologies and establish a robust ‘National Cyber Incident Response Plan’ to enable swift and coordinated response to cyber incidents in the country.

UAE National Media Team: The Cabinet approved the formation of the UAE National Media Team, which serves as a national committee that operates under the chairmanship of the UAE Government Media Office with the aim of developing a renewed strategic vision for the Emirati media and suggesting plans and initiatives to support the whole sector.

The UAE National Media Team includes: the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, the Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency, CEO of Radio and tv – Dubai Media Incorporated, the General Manager of Abu Dhabi Media, the General Manager of the Arabian Radio Network, the editor-in-chief of Al Ittihad newspaper, the editor-in-chief of Al-Bayan newspaper, the editor-in-chief of Emarat Al Youm, the editor-in-chief of Al Khaleej newspaper, the editor-in-Chief of the National newspaper, the editor-in-chief of Al Khaleej Time, the editor-in-chief of Al Royeanewspaper, and the editor-in-chief of Gulf News newspaper.​ The Cabinet adopted the Executive Regulation of the federal law on the rights of Senior Emiratis (Elderly). The Executive Regulation comprises detailed rules, provisions and procedures to apply the law that offers Elderly Emiratis an integrated care system and benefits to ensure that seniors remain active and have access to government services in recognition of their experience, giving, dedication and sincerity to UAE.

The Cabinet reviewed a comprehensive study that evaluates the participation of women in the fields of advanced science, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, STEM. The study aims at providing additional support to females willing to study or specialise in these field, in addition to harnessing the challenges in the labor market.

The Cabinet issued a resolution on the requirements and procedures for installing fire detectors in residential units and the fines resulting from violating the provisions of the resolution. This step help related authorities to achieve the strategic objective of making the UAE among the best countries in the world in terms of security and safety.

The Cabinet approved the Articles of Association of Al Etihad digital payments company outlining the strategies to accomplish the company’s short-term and long-term objectives, and the rules and regulations that stipulate its internal affairs.

The Cabinet adopted the UAE standard specifications of personal protective equipment, PPE. The resolution aims to guarantee the quality of products that are used either by healthcare workers, First Line of Defence or people. PPE include face masks, medical gloves, protective clothing, eye protection, and sanitizing fluids.