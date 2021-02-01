Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government departments star rating results; congratulates Ministry of Interior on five-star ratings in two categories

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE has adopted innovative standards for the development of the best government services and practices in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the statements as he approved the UAE government departments star rating results today, which included, for the first time, the evaluation of smart channels and government call centres, straddling 100 channels that provide services in 28 authorities.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) was on top of the rankings, receiving a 5-star rating in two categories.

"I congratulate my brother, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on the ministry receiving a 5-star rating for its website and smart application. The ministry is a unique example of providing distinctive services and its team deserves praise," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"Last year, we announced the results of the five best and worst services centres in the country. We honoured overachievers and urged the centres that did not achieve good results to change and improve their services, through employing the latest technologies. We have developed our global stars systems to be in line with our aspirations for the future," he added.

"Our government is flexible, has a futuristic vision and proactive services, and our performance has to underscore our expectations for the future.

Technology has become a necessity amidst fast-changing global developments and has become a key element in the government’s vision. We need to benefit from technology and assess the efficiency of our digital channels," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added.

He highlighted the fact that the government has adopted a comprehensive and proactive approach aimed at facilitating people’s lives and enabling customers to have easy and fast access to services.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed urged the government to enhance its digital services and accelerate the pace of their work to achieve the country’s goals to be the best government in the world.

"The evaluation of digital service channels is in line with our orientations to reduce the number of service centres by 50 percent in two years and shift to a unified digital platform," he added.

The system rates service centres based on the outcome of independent evaluation and assessment of customer experience. The result of the evaluation is recorded in the assessment report which highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the centre.

Services centres are evaluated once every two years and given a classification and evaluation report, which includes results of the customer satisfaction survey and mystery shoppers.